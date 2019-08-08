Giovedì 08 Agosto 2019 | 14:44

Rome
Conte reports to Mattarella, but no govt crisis - sources

Conte reports to Mattarella, but no govt crisis - sources

 
Rome
Lazio ultra chief murdered in Rome, mafia probe opened

Lazio ultra chief murdered in Rome, mafia probe opened

 
Milan
Soccer: Lukaku arrives in Milan to sign for Inter

Soccer: Lukaku arrives in Milan to sign for Inter

 
Rome
I'm fed up of power games says Di Maio

I'm fed up of power games says Di Maio

 
Rome
Rome bans hanging out washing if visible from street

Rome bans hanging out washing if visible from street

 
Valletta
Producer of Zalone film denies migrant-mistreatment report

Producer of Zalone film denies migrant-mistreatment report

 
Rome
Diving: Italy win gold on women's 10m synchronized at euros

Diving: Italy win gold on women's 10m synchronized at euros

 
Rome
Open Arms says its ship may enter Italian waters (2)

Open Arms says its ship may enter Italian waters (2)

 
Berlin
Migrant-rescue NGOs shouldn't be criminalized-Berlin

Migrant-rescue NGOs shouldn't be criminalized-Berlin

 
Rome
Ruling alliance splits as M5S's No-TAV motion rejected

Ruling alliance splits as M5S's No-TAV motion rejected

 
Rome
Mobile phone use doesn't increase cancer risk - report

Mobile phone use doesn't increase cancer risk - report

 

Bari, si respira l'aria del calcio veroDomenica esordio in coppa Italia

Bari, si respira l'aria del calcio vero: domenica esordio in coppa Italia

 

LecceSalento
Gallipoli, polizia arresta capo banda specializzata in furti

Gallipoli, polizia arresta capo banda specializzata in furti

 
TarantoLa denuncia
Manduria, bambina di colore insultata in un negozio: «Sei negra, puzzi»

Manduria, bambina di colore insultata in un negozio: «Sei negra, puzzi»

 
BariColpo in Austria
Da Bari a Innsbruck per rapinare 150mila euro in banca: arrestato

Da Bari a Innsbruck per rapinare 150mila euro in banca: arrestato

 
PotenzaClamoroso errore
Potenza, è vivo e vegeto, ma per la banca è morto tre mesi fa

Potenza, è vivo e vegeto, ma per la banca è morto tre mesi fa

 
BrindisiCaporalato
S.Pancrazio, sfrutta bracciante del Niger, denunciato 50enne

S.Pancrazio, sfrutta bracciante del Niger, denunciato 50enne

 
BatSulla Statale 16
Trani, camion tenta di evitare auto ferme per tamponamento, ma si ribalta

Trani, camion tenta di evitare auto ferme per tamponamento, ma si ribalta

 
MateraL'evento
Jova Beach Party: Policoro si prepara al concerto

Jova Beach Party: Policoro si prepara al concerto

 
FoggiaDalla polizia penitenziaria
Foggia, tenta di portare hashish in carcere a un familiare: scoperto

Foggia, tenta di portare hashish in carcere a un familiare: scoperto

 

Sbarco della Vlora, 28 anni dopo: Bari lo ricorda con un messaggio in morse

Sbarco della Vlora, 28 anni dopo: Bari lo ricorda con un messaggio in morse

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

David e Victoria Beckham in vacanza a Savelletri: ecco il selfie in bici

David e Victoria Beckham in vacanza a Savelletri: ecco il selfie in bici

Gallipoli, cenano e scappano senza pagare: fermato gruppo di giovani turisti

Gallipoli, cenano e scappano senza pagare: fermato gruppo di giovani turisti

«Nei call center ignorati i diritti dei dipendenti. 300 licenziati a Molfetta»

«Nei call center ignorati i diritti dei dipendenti. 300 licenziati a Molfetta»

Milan

Soccer: Lukaku arrives in Milan to sign for Inter

Belgium striker moving from Man Utd in deal with 78 mn

Soccer: Lukaku arrives in Milan to sign for Inter

Milan, August 8 - Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku landed in Milan in the early hours of Thursday to complete his transfer from Manchester United to Inter. The 26-year-old was greeted by over 200 fans when he arrived at Milan's Malpensa airport and he is set to have a medical and sign a contract with the Serie A giants later on Thursday. Inter are reportedly paying 65 million euros for the forward plus up to 13 million euros in add-ons. Serie A champions Juventus had also been trying to land Lukaku but a swap deal in which Argentina's Paulo Dybala would have moved to the English side broke down.

