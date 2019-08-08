Soccer: Lukaku arrives in Milan to sign for Inter

Milan, August 8 - Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku landed in Milan in the early hours of Thursday to complete his transfer from Manchester United to Inter. The 26-year-old was greeted by over 200 fans when he arrived at Milan's Malpensa airport and he is set to have a medical and sign a contract with the Serie A giants later on Thursday. Inter are reportedly paying 65 million euros for the forward plus up to 13 million euros in add-ons. Serie A champions Juventus had also been trying to land Lukaku but a swap deal in which Argentina's Paulo Dybala would have moved to the English side broke down.