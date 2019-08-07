Rome bans hanging out washing if visible from street
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Emergenza Xylella, Coldiretti: «Ecco il deserto lasciato dalla sputacchina in Salento»
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Emergenza Xylella, Coldiretti: «Ecco il deserto lasciato dalla sputacchina in Salento»
Foggia, tenta di portare hashish in carcere a un familiare: scoperto
i più letti
Rome
07 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 7 - A new urban police regulation in Rome that went into effect in July imposes bans with a 100-euro fine for certain offences, including one for hanging clothes visible from public streets or squares. The regulation also prohibits sitting on the famous Trinità dei Monti Church outdoor stairs, more commonly known as the Spanish Steps, as well as watering plants on balconies when it results in dripping onto public walkways below.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su