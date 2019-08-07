Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2019 | 20:17

Fines also for balcony plant-watering that drips onto street

Rome bans hanging out washing if visible from street

Rome, August 7 - A new urban police regulation in Rome that went into effect in July imposes bans with a 100-euro fine for certain offences, including one for hanging clothes visible from public streets or squares. The regulation also prohibits sitting on the famous Trinità dei Monti Church outdoor stairs, more commonly known as the Spanish Steps, as well as watering plants on balconies when it results in dripping onto public walkways below.

