Producer of Zalone film denies migrant-mistreatment report

Valletta, August 7 - The producer of a new film starring and directed by Italian comedian Checco Zalone on Wednesday denied a report that migrants hired as extras on the set in Malta were being subjected to "sickening treatment". The Times of Malta said in an article on its website that several members of the crew shooting the film, Tolo Tolo, had quit in protest at the treatment of the migrants. "I can't believe it," said Pietro Valsecchi, who is producing the film with the Taodue company. "I have read the article. You can see that it is a fabrication made up by someone who was kicked off the set. "The people who work with us are all treated in the same way". The Times of Malta report said that around 60 migrants were left on a boat in the sun for six hours on Monday, without toilet breaks or adequate shade. It reported that most of them could not swim. The newspaper quoted a crew member as saying that "lives were at risk". The Times of Malta said The Maltese production company coordinating the shoot had denied the extras were mistreated too. The daily said the Malta Film Commission has announced that it will investigate the case. Government sources told ANSA that the allegations were being "taken very seriously at the highest level".