Diving: Italy win gold on women's 10m synchronized at euros

Rome, August 7 - Italy's Chiara Pellacani and Noemi Batki won the gold medal in the 10 metres synchronized event at the European diving championships in Kiev on Wednesday. It was Italy's first ever European gold in the discipline and only the third medal in it overall, after the bronze medal Batki won with Tania Cagnotto in Eindhoven in 2008 and the bronze claimed by Brenda Spaziani and Valentina Marocchi in Madrid in 2004. Pellacani and Batki prevailed with 290.34 points ahead of the British pair of Banks and Martin and the Russian favourites, Beliaeva and Timoshinina.