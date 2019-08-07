Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2019 | 18:33

Valletta
Producer of Zalone film denies migrant-mistreatment report

Rome
Diving: Italy win gold on women's 10m synchronized at euros

Rome
Open Arms says its ship may enter Italian waters (2)

Berlin
Migrant-rescue NGOs shouldn't be criminalized-Berlin

Rome
Ruling alliance splits as M5S's No-TAV motion rejected

Rome
Mobile phone use doesn't increase cancer risk - report

Rome
Rapper expresses dismay at stampede-suspect meeting

Lecco
Some 150 people evacuated as extreme weather strikes

Vatican City
Church must bridge barriers, help those in difficulty - pope

Rome
M5S's No-TAV motion rejected with 181 votes against

Matera
Female migrant dies in blaze near Matera

Bari, si respira l'aria del calcio veroDomenica esordio in coppa Italia

BariLa nomina
Bari, Di Sciascio è il nuovo vicesindaco con delega alla trasformazione digitale

PotenzaPetrolio
Basilicata, l'annuncio di Bardi: da settembre attività Total a Tempa Rossa

BatL'appuntamento
Trani, parte la Settimana Medioevale: grande attesa per le fontane danzanti

TarantoOperazione della Guardia Costiera
Lidi con strutture abusive: sequestri nel Tarantino

MateraL'evento
Jova Beach Party: Policoro si prepara al concerto

FoggiaDalla polizia penitenziaria
Foggia, tenta di portare hashish in carcere a un familiare: scoperto

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Carovigno, in casa droga e soldi falsi, allacciato abusivamente alla rete elettrica dal 2016: arrestato

Leccenel Salento
Sanità, tac fuori uso a Galatina e Gallipoli: disagi

Rome

Diving: Italy win gold on women's 10m synchronized at euros

Pellacani, Batki come first ahead of British and Russian pairs

Rome, August 7 - Italy's Chiara Pellacani and Noemi Batki won the gold medal in the 10 metres synchronized event at the European diving championships in Kiev on Wednesday. It was Italy's first ever European gold in the discipline and only the third medal in it overall, after the bronze medal Batki won with Tania Cagnotto in Eindhoven in 2008 and the bronze claimed by Brenda Spaziani and Valentina Marocchi in Madrid in 2004. Pellacani and Batki prevailed with 290.34 points ahead of the British pair of Banks and Martin and the Russian favourites, Beliaeva and Timoshinina.

