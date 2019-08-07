Migrant-rescue NGOs shouldn't be criminalized-Berlin

Open Arms says its ship may enter Italian waters (2)
Berlin
07 Agosto 2019
Berlin, August 7 - German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Adebahr said Wednesday that Berlin did not intend to comment on the new security decree approved by the Italian government this week. But she also said that "the criminalization of those who saves lives at sea is not desirable". Among other things, the new decree sees the commanders of ships who rescue people at sea and take them into Italian waters without permission face fines of up to one million euros and the impoundment of the vessel.
