Rapper expresses dismay at stampede-suspect meeting

Rome, August 7 - The rapper Sfera Ebbasta expressed dismay on Wednesday after it emerged that he had a chance meeting with gang members arrested in connection with a stampede that killed six people on the night between December 7 and 8 last year at a nightclub. The suspects allegedly used pepper spray at the nightclub in Corinaldo, near Ancona, to take advantage of the disruption and steal valuables, causing the deadly stampede. Sfera Ebbasta had been due to perform that night at the Lanterna Azzurra club. On Wednesday local newspaper La Gazzetta di Modena published a short video of the encounter, which took place soon after the disaster, with Ugo Di Puorto, one of the suspects. "I meet thousands of people who ask me for a photo every day," Sfera Ebbasta said via Instagram. "The thought that I met one of those pieces of s**t truly disgusts me". Di Puorto posted the video on his Instagram account before taking it down shortly after. According to a wiretap recorded by investigators, Di Puorto's cousin Raffaele Mormone told the former that he would have stolen Sfera Ebbasta's necklace that night if it had not been for the deaths. The suspects include six people in their early 20s from the area of Modena who face charges of involuntary manslaughter and a man accused of receiving the stolen goods in Castelfranco Emilia. The alleged gang members are suspected of carrying out a series of robberies at concerts and night clubs where they also allegedly used pepper spray, investigators said. Five teens and a mother who had accompanied her young daughter to the concert in Corinaldo died in the crush of concertgoers, which also caused a railing atop a cement ramp outside an exit to collapse.