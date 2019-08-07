Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2019 | 16:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Open Arms says its ship may enter Italian waters (2)

Open Arms says its ship may enter Italian waters (2)

 
Berlin
Migrant-rescue NGOs shouldn't be criminalized-Berlin

Migrant-rescue NGOs shouldn't be criminalized-Berlin

 
Rome
Ruling alliance splits as M5S's No-TAV motion rejected

Ruling alliance splits as M5S's No-TAV motion rejected

 
Rome
Mobile phone use doesn't increase cancer risk - report

Mobile phone use doesn't increase cancer risk - report

 
Rome
Rapper expresses dismay at stampede-suspect meeting

Rapper expresses dismay at stampede-suspect meeting

 
Lecco
Some 150 people evacuated as extreme weather strikes

Some 150 people evacuated as extreme weather strikes

 
Vatican City
Church must bridge barriers, help those in difficulty - pope

Church must bridge barriers, help those in difficulty - pope

 
Rome
M5S's No-TAV motion rejected with 181 votes against

M5S's No-TAV motion rejected with 181 votes against

 
Matera
Female migrant dies in blaze near Matera

Female migrant dies in blaze near Matera

 
Rome
Day of truth arrives for TAV with votes in Senate

Day of truth arrives for TAV with votes in Senate

 
Rome
Light aircraft crashes near Savona, two dead

Light aircraft crashes near Savona, two dead

 

Il Biancorosso

IL PUNTO
Bari, si respira l'aria del calcio veroDomenica esordio in coppa Italia

Bari, si respira l'aria del calcio vero: domenica esordio in coppa Italia

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariNella Network Contacts
«Nei call center ignorati i diritti dei dipendenti. 300 licenziati a Molfetta»

«Nei call center ignorati i diritti dei dipendenti. 300 licenziati a Molfetta»

 
PotenzaPetrolio
Basilicata, l'annuncio di Bardi: da settembre attività Total a Tempa Rossa

Basilicata, l'annuncio di Bardi: da settembre attività Total a Tempa Rossa

 
BatL'appuntamento
Trani, parte la Settimana Medioevale: grande attesa per le fontane danzanti

Trani, parte la Settimana Medioevale: grande attesa per le fontane danzanti

 
TarantoOperazione della Guardia Costiera
Lidi con strutture abusive: sequestri nel Tarantino

Lidi con strutture abusive: sequestri nel Tarantino

 
MateraL'evento
Jova Beach Party: Policoro si prepara al concerto

Jova Beach Party: Policoro si prepara al concerto

 
FoggiaDalla polizia penitenziaria
Foggia, tenta di portare hashish in carcere a un familiare: scoperto

Foggia, tenta di portare hashish in carcere a un familiare: scoperto

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Carovigno, in casa droga e soldi falsi, allacciato abusivamente alla rete elettrica dal 2016: arrestato

Carovigno, in casa droga e soldi falsi, allacciato abusivamente alla rete elettrica dal 2016: arrestato

 
Leccenel Salento
Sanità, tac fuori uso a Galatina e Gallipoli: disagi

Sanità, tac fuori uso a Galatina e Gallipoli: disagi

 

i più letti

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Sbarco della Vlora, 28 anni dopo: Bari lo ricorda con un messaggio in morse

Sbarco della Vlora, 28 anni dopo: Bari lo ricorda con un messaggio in morse

David e Victoria Beckham in vacanza a Savelletri: ecco il selfie in bici

David e Victoria Beckham in vacanza a Savelletri: ecco il selfie in bici

Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

Bari, truffato da broker fantasma: «Ho perso tutto»

Bari, truffato da broker fantasma: «Ho perso tutto»

Rome

Mobile phone use doesn't increase cancer risk - report

But ISS says no data on cell phone use during childhood

Mobile phone use doesn't increase cancer risk - report

Rome, August 7 - A report compiled by Italy's Higher Health Institute together with several other agencies said Wednesday that there is no evidence prolonged use of mobile phones raises the risk of malign or benign tumours over a 10-year period. But the report also stressed that there was a lack of data about "the effects of long-term use of cell phones that started during childhood".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati