Mobile phone use doesn't increase cancer risk - report

Open Arms says its ship may enter Italian waters (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
«Nei call center ignorati i diritti dei dipendenti. 300 licenziati a Molfetta»
Foggia, tenta di portare hashish in carcere a un familiare: scoperto
i più letti
Rome
07 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 7 - A report compiled by Italy's Higher Health Institute together with several other agencies said Wednesday that there is no evidence prolonged use of mobile phones raises the risk of malign or benign tumours over a 10-year period. But the report also stressed that there was a lack of data about "the effects of long-term use of cell phones that started during childhood".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su