Church must bridge barriers, help those in difficulty - pope

Some 150 people evacuated as extreme weather strikes
Vatican City
07 Agosto 2019
Vatican City, August 7 - Pope Francis said Wednesday that the Catholic Church must bridge barriers and help people in need as he resumed his weekly general audiences after taking a break in July. He said Saint Peter personifies the Church as he "sees those who are in difficulty, does not close her eyes, and knows how to look humanity in the face in order to create meaningful relationships, bridges of friendship and solidarity instead of barriers."
