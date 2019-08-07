Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2019 | 14:58

Lecco
Lecco

Some 150 people evacuated as extreme weather strikes

Floods near Lecco, roof blown off building near Bergamo

Some 150 people evacuated as extreme weather strikes

Lecco, August 7 - Close to 150 people have been evacuated from their homes in the mountain town of Casargo, in the northern province of Lecco, after it was hit by floods caused by torrential rain late on Tuesday. Rescuers were called to a car park that was hit by a land slide in the area and managed to ascertain that no one was hit by it. Three apartments in Torre Boldone, in the province of Bergamo, have been declared off limits after the roof was blown off an apartment building. Episodes of extreme weather are not new but experts say that they are becoming more frequent and violent because of the climate crisis.

