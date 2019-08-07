Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2019 | 14:59

Lecco
Some 150 people evacuated as extreme weather strikes

Some 150 people evacuated as extreme weather strikes

 
Vatican City
Church must bridge barriers, help those in difficulty - pope

Church must bridge barriers, help those in difficulty - pope

 
Rome
M5S's No-TAV motion rejected with 181 votes against

M5S's No-TAV motion rejected with 181 votes against

 
Matera
Female migrant dies in blaze near Matera

Female migrant dies in blaze near Matera

 
Rome
Day of truth arrives for TAV with votes in Senate

Day of truth arrives for TAV with votes in Senate

 
Rome
Light aircraft crashes near Savona, two dead

Light aircraft crashes near Savona, two dead

 
Rome
League's 49mn fund repayment confirmed by top court

League's 49mn fund repayment confirmed by top court

 
Rome
We'll see about early elections soon says Salvini

We'll see about early elections soon says Salvini

 
Rome
Italian physicist wins Breakthrough prize

Italian physicist wins Breakthrough prize

 
Rome
Sitting on Rome's Spanish Steps banned

Sitting on Rome's Spanish Steps banned

 
Rome
Church daily criticises Salvini's Virgin Mary comment

Church daily criticises Salvini's Virgin Mary comment

 

Bari, si respira l'aria del calcio veroDomenica esordio in coppa Italia

Bari, si respira l'aria del calcio vero: domenica esordio in coppa Italia

 

PotenzaPetrolio
Basilicata, l'annuncio di Bardi: da settembre attività Total a Tempa Rossa

Basilicata, l'annuncio di Bardi: da settembre attività Total a Tempa Rossa

 
BatL'appuntamento
Trani, parte la Settimana Medioevale: grande attesa per le fontane danzanti

Trani, parte la Settimana Medioevale: grande attesa per le fontane danzanti

 
TarantoOperazione della Guardia Costiera
Lidi con strutture abusive: sequestri nel Tarantino

Lidi con strutture abusive: sequestri nel Tarantino

 
MateraL'evento
Jova Beach Party: Policoro si prepara al concerto

Jova Beach Party: Policoro si prepara al concerto

 
BariSanità e furbetti
Assenteismo ospedale Monopoli: revocati domiciliari ad altri 4 indagati

Assenteismo ospedale Monopoli: revocati domiciliari ad altri 4 indagati

 
FoggiaDalla polizia penitenziaria
Foggia, tenta di portare hashish in carcere a un familiare: scoperto

Foggia, tenta di portare hashish in carcere a un familiare: scoperto

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Carovigno, in casa droga e soldi falsi, allacciato abusivamente alla rete elettrica dal 2016: arrestato

Carovigno, in casa droga e soldi falsi, allacciato abusivamente alla rete elettrica dal 2016: arrestato

 
Leccenel Salento
Sanità, tac fuori uso a Galatina e Gallipoli: disagi

Sanità, tac fuori uso a Galatina e Gallipoli: disagi

 

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Sbarco della Vlora, 28 anni dopo: Bari lo ricorda con un messaggio in morse

Sbarco della Vlora, 28 anni dopo: Bari lo ricorda con un messaggio in morse

David e Victoria Beckham in vacanza a Savelletri: ecco il selfie in bici

David e Victoria Beckham in vacanza a Savelletri: ecco il selfie in bici

Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

Bari, truffato da broker fantasma: «Ho perso tutto»

Bari, truffato da broker fantasma: «Ho perso tutto»

Rome

M5S's No-TAV motion rejected with 181 votes against

PD, FI, FDI, Bonino pro-TAV motions approved by Senate

M5S's No-TAV motion rejected with 181 votes against

Rome, August 7 - The Senate on Wednesday voted against a motion presented by the 5-Star Movement seeking to stop the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail-link project with 181 votes against and 110 in favour. The Upper House approved motions in favour of the project presented by centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Emma Bonino, the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) group by similar margins. The TAV is one of several issues that has caused tension between the M5S and their coalition partners in the League recently. The M5S has long been against the project on cost and environmental grounds but League leader and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini is strongly in favour of the project. Premier Giuseppe Conte recently said it should be completed too, arguing it would cost more to abandon the project than complete it. This position seemed to end the M5S's hopes of stopping the TAV if it wanted to stay in the ruling coalition. Indeed, Salvini warned that "those who say No to the TAV put the government at risk".

