Female migrant dies in blaze near Matera

Matera
07 Agosto 2019
Matera, August 7 - A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a building at Metaponto di Bernalda, in the southern province of Matera, where dozens of migrant farm workers were living. The building is a former factory where migrant workers engaged in picking fruit and vegetables from local fields have lived in poor conditions for many years.
