Light aircraft crashes near Savona, two dead

Rome, August 7 - Two people are dead after a light aircraft crashed in the province of Savona, sources said on Wednesday. The aircraft, which took off from Vercelli and was heading to Villanova d'Albenga, went off the radar late on Tuesday. The wreckage has been found by rescuers on Monte Carmo. The victims have been named as Lorenzo Castaldi, 70, and Andrea Giussani, 35. Photo: a mountain rescue helicopter.