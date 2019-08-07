Day of truth arrives for TAV with votes in Senate

M5S's No-TAV motion rejected with 181 votes against
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Foggia, tenta di portare hashish in carcere a un familiare: scoperto
i più letti
Rome
07 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 7 - The day of truth has come for the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link with the Senate set to vote on six motions over the controversial project on Wednesday. Those motions include one by the 5-Star Movement (M5S) which seeks to stop the TAV. The issue is one of several that has caused tension between the M5S and its government coalition partner, the League.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su