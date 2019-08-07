Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2019 | 13:05

Rome
M5S's No-TAV motion rejected with 181 votes against

Matera
Female migrant dies in blaze near Matera

Rome
Day of truth arrives for TAV with votes in Senate

Rome
Light aircraft crashes near Savona, two dead

Rome
League's 49mn fund repayment confirmed by top court

Rome
We'll see about early elections soon says Salvini

Rome
Italian physicist wins Breakthrough prize

Rome
Sitting on Rome's Spanish Steps banned

Rome
Church daily criticises Salvini's Virgin Mary comment

Rome
Carabiniere homicide:Elder's defense wants crime-area videos

Rome
PD announces mobilization against govt

Bari, si respira l'aria del calcio veroDomenica esordio in coppa Italia

TarantoOperazione della Guardia Costiera
Lidi con strutture abusive: sequestri nel Tarantino

BatL'agguato
Barletta, pestano con ferocia sorvegliato speciale: arrestati fratelli marocchini

MateraL'evento
Jova Beach Party: Policoro si prepara al concerto

BariSanità e furbetti
Assenteismo ospedale Monopoli: revocati domiciliari ad altri 4 indagati

FoggiaDalla polizia penitenziaria
Foggia, tenta di portare hashish in carcere a un familiare: scoperto

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Carovigno, in casa droga e soldi falsi, allacciato abusivamente alla rete elettrica dal 2016: arrestato

Leccenel Salento
Sanità, tac fuori uso a Galatina e Gallipoli: disagi

PotenzaSpoil system
Regione, nominati dalla giunta i nuovi dirigenti generali

Rome

League's 49mn fund repayment confirmed by top court

Fraud cases against Bossi, former treasurer Belsito timed out

League's 49mn fund repayment confirmed by top court

Rome, August 7 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday upheld a decision that the League must repay 49 million euros it owes the State in a party-funding fraud case. But the court also ruled that the fraud cases against former party leader Umberto Bossi and ex-treasurer Francesco Belsito over fraudulent electoral expenses claims between 2008 and 2010 had timed out. A lower court had handed Bossi a term of one year, 10 months and Belsito a sentence of three years, nine month term in relation to the case. However, a charge against Belsito for misappropriation has not timed out and his term will be recalculated by an appeals court. The wrongdoing took place when the party was known as the Northern League and dates back to before Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini became its leader. Salvini said the supreme court's ruling "doesn't change anything". Last year lawyers representing the League agreed on an arrangement with prosecutors for the seizure of party funds. Under the arrangement, 100,000 euros will be confiscated every two months for a total of 600,000 euros a year.

