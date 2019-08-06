We'll see about early elections soon says Salvini

Rome, August 6 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he will know soon whether it is possible for the coalition government between his League party and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) to continue. "Today we have collected ideas for the Italy of the next 20 years," Salvini said when asked whether early elections could be called after a meeting at the interior ministry with trade unions and business representatives. "If I manage to apply them, that's fine. "Otherwise, someone else can. "We are not attached to our positions. "We'll see soon (whether early elections are needed), probably before September". Tension between the League and the M5S has been high due to differences over a series of issues, such as whether to go ahead with the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link. Salvini is also calling for big tax cuts to give the sluggish Italian economy a "positive fiscal shock" and has suggested he will pull the plug on Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive if Economy Minister Giovanni Tria fails to deliver them in the 2020 budget law.