Sitting on Rome's Spanish Steps banned

Rome
06 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 6 - Sitting on Rome's famous Spanish Steps is no longer allowed as the local police have decided to apply the rules in a more stringent way, sources said on Tuesday. Indeed, the famous steps are also considering a monument, meaning sitting or lying on them is banned. Those who breach the ban risk a fine of 250 euros, which can go up to 400 euros if the steps are dirtied or damaged.
