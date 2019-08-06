Martedì 06 Agosto 2019 | 17:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italian physicist wins Breakthrough prize

Italian physicist wins Breakthrough prize

 
Rome
Sitting on Rome's Spanish Steps banned

Sitting on Rome's Spanish Steps banned

 
Rome
Church daily criticises Salvini's Virgin Mary comment

Church daily criticises Salvini's Virgin Mary comment

 
Rome
Carabiniere homicide:Elder's defense wants crime-area videos

Carabiniere homicide:Elder's defense wants crime-area videos

 
Rome
PD announces mobilization against govt

PD announces mobilization against govt

 
Rome
Unions threaten schools strike in autumn

Unions threaten schools strike in autumn

 
Rome
'Courageous budget' will have big tax cuts says Salvini

'Courageous budget' will have big tax cuts says Salvini

 
Savona
Teen confesses to throwing bin that injured boy on beach

Teen confesses to throwing bin that injured boy on beach

 
Rome
IOC says Italy risks suspension over sports bill

IOC says Italy risks suspension over sports bill

 
Rome
Tax cuts won't be financed by deficit - Tria

Tax cuts won't be financed by deficit - Tria

 
Bologna
Two dead after truck hits highway work site

Two dead after truck hits highway work site

 

Il Biancorosso

LA CURIOSITA'
Bari, assegnati numeri e maglieAntenucci 7. Il 10 sarà Floriano

Bari, assegnati numeri e maglie, Antenucci 7. Il 10 sarà Floriano

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariI dati
Reddito di cittadinanza, Bari è la prima città in Puglia per domande accolte

Reddito di cittadinanza, Bari è la prima città in Puglia per domande accolte

 
FoggiaMorirono in 16
Strage braccianti nel Foggiano: Emiliano li ricorda a un anno dalla tragedia

Strage braccianti nel Foggiano: Emiliano li ricorda a un anno dalla tragedia

 
TarantoL'intervento
Taranto, bimba cade in strada e si ferisce in testa: soccorsa dalla polizia

Taranto, bimba cade in strada e si ferisce in testa: soccorsa dalla polizia

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, 30 braccianti non pagati sporgono denuncia ai carabinieri

Lecce, 30 braccianti non pagati sporgono denuncia ai carabinieri

 
BrindisiIl bilancio
Brindisi, multe a go-go, in 7 mesi superata quota 20mila

Brindisi, multe a go-go, in 7 mesi superata quota 20mila

 
BatSanità
Andria, in ospedale assunti neolaureati: protestano i medici

Andria, in ospedale assunti neolaureati: protestano i medici

 
PotenzaSpoil system
Regione, nominati dalla giunta i nuovi dirigenti generali

Regione, nominati dalla giunta i nuovi dirigenti generali

 
MateraA Macchia di Ferrandina (Mt)
Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: un morto e 3 feriti

Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: 2 morti e 3 feriti

 

i più letti

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Cerignola, tenta di stuprare per strada una donna e la figlia minorenne: arrestato

Cerignola, tenta di stuprare per strada donna e figlia minorenne: arrestato

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

Bari, truffato da broker fantasma: «Ho perso tutto»

Bari, truffato da broker fantasma: «Ho perso tutto»

Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

Rome

Carabiniere homicide:Elder's defense wants crime-area videos

Forensic squad inspects hotel room

Carabiniere homicide:Elder's defense wants crime-area videos

Rome, August 6 - The defense attorney who represents Finnegan Lee Elder, the 19-year-old accused of stabbing to death Carabiniere police officer Mario Cerciello Rega in Rome on July 27, has officially requested a copy of all videos of the area around the crime scene. "We have presented an official request, also signed by Elder, for the acquisition of all videos of the area", the lawyer, Roberto Capra, told reporters as he was leaving the hotel where Elder and a friend were staying after Carabinieri forensic police completed a five-hour-long inspection of their room. The lawyer, Roberto Capra, said he "trusts there will be images of the meeting" between the slain Carabinieri police officer, his partner Andrea Varriale, Elder and his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth. Police said that Finnegan Lee Elder has confessed to stabbing Cerciello Rega while his friend, Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, assaulted the slain officer's partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong. Members of the RIS forensic squad on Tuesday morning conducted a five-hour-long inspection of the hotel room where the two Americans were staying. "The data and findings gathered this morning will now be analyzed, it will take time for the results", said Fabio Alonzi, who represents Hjorth, and was also present at the inspection. The two suspects are being held in Rome's Regina Coeli prison.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati