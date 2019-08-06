Carabiniere homicide:Elder's defense wants crime-area videos

Rome, August 6 - The defense attorney who represents Finnegan Lee Elder, the 19-year-old accused of stabbing to death Carabiniere police officer Mario Cerciello Rega in Rome on July 27, has officially requested a copy of all videos of the area around the crime scene. "We have presented an official request, also signed by Elder, for the acquisition of all videos of the area", the lawyer, Roberto Capra, told reporters as he was leaving the hotel where Elder and a friend were staying after Carabinieri forensic police completed a five-hour-long inspection of their room. The lawyer, Roberto Capra, said he "trusts there will be images of the meeting" between the slain Carabinieri police officer, his partner Andrea Varriale, Elder and his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth. Police said that Finnegan Lee Elder has confessed to stabbing Cerciello Rega while his friend, Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, assaulted the slain officer's partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong. Members of the RIS forensic squad on Tuesday morning conducted a five-hour-long inspection of the hotel room where the two Americans were staying. "The data and findings gathered this morning will now be analyzed, it will take time for the results", said Fabio Alonzi, who represents Hjorth, and was also present at the inspection. The two suspects are being held in Rome's Regina Coeli prison.