Church daily criticises Salvini's Virgin Mary comment

Rome, August 6 - Avvenire, the daily newspaper of Italian bishops conference CEI, on Tuesday chose the headline "(In)security bis", referring to the Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's new security decree that won final approval on Monday. The newspaper also spoke about a "disconcerting combination" after Salvini linked the approval of the decree, the birthday of the Virgin Mary and Medjugorje, a village in Bosnia where the Madonna allegedly appears to local people. "Those who have been to Medjugorie know this, today is August 5, it's the Virgin Mary's birthday and I am happy today she is giving Italy a beautiful present", Salvini said Monday after the measure passed a test of a confidence vote in the Senate. Meanwhile the editor-in-chief of the Jesuit magazine Civiltà Cattolica, Father Antonio Spadaro, commented on social media the new legislation for which Salvini thanked the Virgin Mary with an image of the Madonna wearing a life vest while praying on a dinghy in the middle of the sea. "This is the time for human, civil and religious resistance", Spadaro tweeted.