PD announces mobilization against govt

Rome, August 6 - The opposition, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said Tuesday that it is launching a campaign of mobilization against the Premier Giuseppe Conte's League/5-Star Movement (M5S) coalition government. "The PD is proposing a (campaign) of popular mobilization in the country to stop a government that is harming the interests of the Italian people and paralysing Italy," said PD Deputy Secretary Paola De Micheli. "The shameful show that we are forced to stand every day deserves the response of a major mobilization... that leads up to a national demonstration against (Deputy Premiers Matteo) Salvini and (Luigi) Di Maio, as promised by (PD) Secretary (Nicola) Zingaretti".