Unions threaten schools strike in autumn

Rome, August 6 - Trade unions said Tuesday that Italy's schools could be hit by a national strike in the autumn unless the government takes action for workers employed on temporary contracts or other forms of "precarious" labour agreements. "Today we demand that the agreement reached (with the government) on April 24 be followed up with an urgent decree," Francesco Sinopoli of the FLC CGIL union told a press conference called by five different labour organizations. "If this does not happen, we will resume action, starting with a general strike in the autumn".