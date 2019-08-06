Martedì 06 Agosto 2019 | 16:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Unions threaten schools strike in autumn

Unions threaten schools strike in autumn

 
Rome
'Courageous budget' will have big tax cuts says Salvini

'Courageous budget' will have big tax cuts says Salvini

 
Savona
Teen confesses to throwing bin that injured boy on beach

Teen confesses to throwing bin that injured boy on beach

 
Rome
IOC says Italy risks suspension over sports bill

IOC says Italy risks suspension over sports bill

 
Rome
Tax cuts won't be financed by deficit - Tria

Tax cuts won't be financed by deficit - Tria

 
Bologna
Two dead after truck hits highway work site

Two dead after truck hits highway work site

 
Rome
Toninelli is not up to the job - Salvini

Toninelli is not up to the job - Salvini

 
Bologna
Police start clearance of leftwing squat in Bologna

Police start clearance of leftwing squat in Bologna

 
Rome
Soccer: Nainggolan returns to Cagliari

Soccer: Nainggolan returns to Cagliari

 
Venice
Explosion in building in Bibione

Explosion in building in Bibione

 
Rome
Controversial new security decree wins final approval

Controversial new security decree wins final approval

 

Il Biancorosso

LA CURIOSITA'
Bari, assegnati numeri e maglieAntenucci 7. Il 10 sarà Floriano

Bari, assegnati numeri e maglie, Antenucci 7. Il 10 sarà Floriano

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa città che cambia
Bari, stretta contro i vandali: «Nel 2020 arrivano le telecamere a San Girolamo»

Bari, stretta contro i vandali: «Nel 2020 arrivano le telecamere a San Girolamo»

 
TarantoL'intervento
Taranto, bimba cade in strada e si ferisce in testa: soccorsa dalla polizia

Taranto, bimba cade in strada e si ferisce in testa: soccorsa dalla polizia

 
FoggiaIdentificati in 300
Cerignola, controlli a tappeto dei cc: arresti, denunce, multe, trovate armi e droga

Cerignola, controlli a tappeto dei cc: arresti, multe, trovate armi e droga

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, 30 braccianti non pagati sporgono denuncia ai carabinieri

Lecce, 30 braccianti non pagati sporgono denuncia ai carabinieri

 
BrindisiIl bilancio
Brindisi, multe a go-go, in 7 mesi superata quota 20mila

Brindisi, multe a go-go, in 7 mesi superata quota 20mila

 
BatSanità
Andria, in ospedale assunti neolaureati: protestano i medici

Andria, in ospedale assunti neolaureati: protestano i medici

 
PotenzaSpoil system
Regione, nominati dalla giunta i nuovi dirigenti generali

Regione, nominati dalla giunta i nuovi dirigenti generali

 
MateraA Macchia di Ferrandina (Mt)
Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: un morto e 3 feriti

Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: 2 morti e 3 feriti

 

i più letti

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Cerignola, tenta di stuprare per strada una donna e la figlia minorenne: arrestato

Cerignola, tenta di stuprare per strada donna e figlia minorenne: arrestato

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

Bari, truffato da broker fantasma: «Ho perso tutto»

Bari, truffato da broker fantasma: «Ho perso tutto»

Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

Rome

Unions threaten schools strike in autumn

Labour groups demand action to temporary workers

Unions threaten schools strike in autumn

Rome, August 6 - Trade unions said Tuesday that Italy's schools could be hit by a national strike in the autumn unless the government takes action for workers employed on temporary contracts or other forms of "precarious" labour agreements. "Today we demand that the agreement reached (with the government) on April 24 be followed up with an urgent decree," Francesco Sinopoli of the FLC CGIL union told a press conference called by five different labour organizations. "If this does not happen, we will resume action, starting with a general strike in the autumn".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati