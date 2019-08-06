'Courageous budget' will have big tax cuts says Salvini

Rome, August 6 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told unions and business representatives that the 2020 budget law will feature "a courageous and substantial lowering of taxes" sources said Tuesday. He also said the government was working to scrap one of Italy's local services taxes, TASI, and reform the nation's system of property taxes. "Everyone stressed the importance of investing in infrastructure and public works," Salvini added during an encounter with the press as part of the meeting. Salvini also said Tuesday that the European Union's budget limits must be revised to make it possible to invest more. "It is necessary to discuss some European limits with the EU for an extraordinary investment plan," Salvini told reporters. He said that given the county's low growth rate, the next budget must "go beyond current spending". Tuesday round of talks comes after Premier Giuseppe Conte had a meeting with business and labour representatives on Monday.