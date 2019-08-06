Martedì 06 Agosto 2019 | 14:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Savona
Teen confesses to throwing bin that injured boy on beach

Teen confesses to throwing bin that injured boy on beach

 
Rome
IOC says Italy risks suspension over sports bill

IOC says Italy risks suspension over sports bill

 
Rome
Tax cuts won't be financed by deficit - Tria

Tax cuts won't be financed by deficit - Tria

 
Bologna
Two dead after truck hits highway work site

Two dead after truck hits highway work site

 
Rome
Toninelli is not up to the job - Salvini

Toninelli is not up to the job - Salvini

 
Bologna
Police start clearance of leftwing squat in Bologna

Police start clearance of leftwing squat in Bologna

 
Rome
Soccer: Nainggolan returns to Cagliari

Soccer: Nainggolan returns to Cagliari

 
Venice
Explosion in building in Bibione

Explosion in building in Bibione

 
Rome
Controversial new security decree wins final approval

Controversial new security decree wins final approval

 
Rome
CAR T-cells cancer treatment to be approved soon

CAR T-cells cancer treatment to be approved soon

 
Bergamo
2nd man dies after being mowed down on scooter following row

2nd man dies after being mowed down on scooter following row

 

Il Biancorosso

LA CURIOSITA'
Bari, assegnati numeri e maglieAntenucci 7. Il 10 sarà Floriano

Bari, assegnati numeri e maglie, Antenucci 7. Il 10 sarà Floriano

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaRapina nel Foggiano
Bandito in solitaria assalta banca a Manfredonia e fugge col bottino

Bandito in solitaria assalta banca a Manfredonia e fugge col bottino

 
Bariin via Napoli
Bari, tir contro ciclomotore: grave un anziano

Bari, anziano in motorino finisce sotto un tir: è grave

 
BrindisiIl bilancio
Brindisi, multe a go-go, in 7 mesi superata quota 20mila

Brindisi, multe a go-go, in 7 mesi superata quota 20mila

 
LecceArte
Lecce, Santa Croce «liberata», turisti in estasi

Lecce, Santa Croce «liberata», turisti in estasi

 
BatSanità
Andria, in ospedale assunti neolaureati: protestano i medici

Andria, in ospedale assunti neolaureati: protestano i medici

 
PotenzaSpoil system
Regione, nominati dalla giunta i nuovi dirigenti generali

Regione, nominati dalla giunta i nuovi dirigenti generali

 
TarantoControlli
Taranto, sequestrati 3 quintali di cozze esposte ai gas di scarico: una denuncia

Taranto, sequestrati 3 quintali di cozze esposte ai gas di scarico: una denuncia

 
MateraA Macchia di Ferrandina (Mt)
Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: un morto e 3 feriti

Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: 2 morti e 3 feriti

 

i più letti

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Cerignola, tenta di stuprare per strada una donna e la figlia minorenne: arrestato

Cerignola, tenta di stuprare per strada donna e figlia minorenne: arrestato

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

Bari, truffato da broker fantasma: «Ho perso tutto»

Bari, truffato da broker fantasma: «Ho perso tutto»

Rome

IOC says Italy risks suspension over sports bill

Legislation would impair CONI's autonomy says letter

IOC says Italy risks suspension over sports bill

Rome, August 6 - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has sent a letter to Giovanni Malagò, the head of Italian Olympic Committee CONI, expressing "serious concern" about some measures in a bill in parliament to reform Italian sport. The letter, which ANSA has seen, says in six points that the draft legislation would "clearly impair the autonomy of CONI". The IOC also says that it can adopt measures to protect the autonomy of a national movement, by "suspending or withdrawing the recognition of the Olympic committee". "Sporting organizations that belong to the Olympic movement have the right and obligation to be autonomous, including the free determination and control of the rules of sport, the definition of the structure and governance," the letter reads. "The Olympic committees can cooperate with governments, although these must not take actions that are contrary to the Olympic charter". The government's bill reforming Italy sport will not be put on hold after the IOC's letter, the League's Senate whip Massimiliano Romeo said. He said the bill will continue to move forward "despite various letters and little letters". Romeo added that the bill will not be put to confidence votes and that "all the amendments" presented to it will be voted on. Sources within the ruling coalition, meanwhile, said "all of the IOC's interest in a single part of the bill that regards CONI's political power is surprising. "The letter... may have been written hastily as many of the responses are in the reform itself," the sources added.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati