Teen confesses to throwing bin that injured boy on beach

Savona, August 6 - Carabinieri police said Tuesday that a 17-year-old had confessed to throwing a bin from a cliff onto a beach in the Ligurian resort of Bergeggi, badly injuring a 12-year-old French boy who was sleeping in a tent below. The victim is in the intensive care department of Genoa's Gaslini hospital after being hit in the face. The police said the 17-year-old boy told them that he did not know there was anyone below and thought he was throwing the bin directly into the sea. "He said he was very sorry," the Carabinieri said. The officers added that victim's sister had been sleeping in the exact spot where the bin landed and would have been killed if she had not moved. The 12-year-old, on the other hand, was hit by the bin after it bounced following the initial impact. The 17-year-old is thought to have thrown the bin at around 3am on Friday after going to a night club.

