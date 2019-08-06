Tax cuts won't be financed by deficit - Tria

Rome, August 6 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has told trade unions and business representatives that he wants to bring in tax cuts while stressing that they should not be funded by running a higher budget deficit, sources said Tuesday. The minister said at a meeting on Monday he was seeking to find the money for cuts to income taxes and social security contributions because there needs to a "structural reform that cannot be based on the deficit", the sources said. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is pressing hard for the government to deliver big tax cuts in the 2020 budget law to give the sluggish Italian economy a "positive fiscal shock". The League leader has suggested the government will collapse and early elections will be necessary if the next budget law is not "courageous" enough because his party would not vote for a timid package. After Tria and Premier Giuseppe Conte met business and labour representatives on Monday, Salvini is set to have a round of talks with them at the interior ministry on Tuesday. The last cabinet meeting before the summer break also takes place on Tuesday.