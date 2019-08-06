Martedì 06 Agosto 2019 | 14:27

Savona
Teen confesses to throwing bin that injured boy on beach

Rome
IOC says Italy risks suspension over sports bill

Rome
Tax cuts won't be financed by deficit - Tria

Bologna
Two dead after truck hits highway work site

Rome
Toninelli is not up to the job - Salvini

Bologna
Police start clearance of leftwing squat in Bologna

Rome
Soccer: Nainggolan returns to Cagliari

Venice
Explosion in building in Bibione

Rome
Controversial new security decree wins final approval

Rome
CAR T-cells cancer treatment to be approved soon

Bergamo
2nd man dies after being mowed down on scooter following row

Bari, assegnati numeri e maglieAntenucci 7. Il 10 sarà Floriano

FoggiaRapina nel Foggiano
Bandito in solitaria assalta banca a Manfredonia e fugge col bottino

Bariin via Napoli
Bari, tir contro ciclomotore: grave un anziano

BrindisiIl bilancio
Brindisi, multe a go-go, in 7 mesi superata quota 20mila

LecceArte
Lecce, Santa Croce «liberata», turisti in estasi

BatSanità
Andria, in ospedale assunti neolaureati: protestano i medici

PotenzaSpoil system
Regione, nominati dalla giunta i nuovi dirigenti generali

TarantoControlli
Taranto, sequestrati 3 quintali di cozze esposte ai gas di scarico: una denuncia

MateraA Macchia di Ferrandina (Mt)
Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: un morto e 3 feriti

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Cerignola, tenta di stuprare per strada una donna e la figlia minorenne: arrestato

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

Bari, truffato da broker fantasma: «Ho perso tutto»

Rome

Tax cuts won't be financed by deficit - Tria

Salvini pressing for govt to deliver 'positive fiscal shock'

Rome, August 6 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has told trade unions and business representatives that he wants to bring in tax cuts while stressing that they should not be funded by running a higher budget deficit, sources said Tuesday. The minister said at a meeting on Monday he was seeking to find the money for cuts to income taxes and social security contributions because there needs to a "structural reform that cannot be based on the deficit", the sources said. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is pressing hard for the government to deliver big tax cuts in the 2020 budget law to give the sluggish Italian economy a "positive fiscal shock". The League leader has suggested the government will collapse and early elections will be necessary if the next budget law is not "courageous" enough because his party would not vote for a timid package. After Tria and Premier Giuseppe Conte met business and labour representatives on Monday, Salvini is set to have a round of talks with them at the interior ministry on Tuesday. The last cabinet meeting before the summer break also takes place on Tuesday.

