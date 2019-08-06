Toninelli is not up to the job - Salvini

Rome, August 6 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told Radio24 on Tuesday that Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli "does not seem to me to be up to the job of managing the infrastructure of a beautiful but difficult country like Italy". League leader Salvini and Toninelli have frequently clashed over the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link. Salvini wants the project to be completed but Toninelli and his 5-Star Movement (M5S) want it ditched on cost and environmental grounds.