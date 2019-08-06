Martedì 06 Agosto 2019 | 12:34

Rome
Toninelli is not up to the job - Salvini

Bologna
Police start clearance of leftwing squat in Bologna

Rome
Soccer: Nainggolan returns to Cagliari

Venice
Explosion in building in Bibione

Rome
Controversial new security decree wins final approval

Rome
CAR T-cells cancer treatment to be approved soon

Bergamo
2nd man dies after being mowed down on scooter following row

Rome
Govt to enter phase 2 with budget for growth - Conte

Palermo
Boat with 48 migrants lands on Lampedusa

Rome
Climate crisis: Alps' glaciers have lost 50% of mass- expert

Turin
Soccer: Dybala has Juve medical after Man Utd move collapses

Bari, assegnati numeri e maglieAntenucci 7. Il 10 sarà Floriano

Bariin via Napoli
Bari, tir contro ciclomotore: grave un anziano

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, bullismo a Parco San Felice: 14enne aggredito da coetanei

BrindisiIl bilancio
Brindisi, multe a go-go, in 7 mesi superata quota 20mila

LecceArte
Lecce, Santa Croce «liberata», turisti in estasi

BatSanità
Andria, in ospedale assunti neolaureati: protestano i medici

PotenzaSpoil system
Regione, nominati dalla giunta i nuovi dirigenti generali

TarantoControlli
Taranto, sequestrati 3 quintali di cozze esposte ai gas di scarico: una denuncia

MateraA Macchia di Ferrandina (Mt)
Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: un morto e 3 feriti

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Cerignola, tenta di stuprare per strada una donna e la figlia minorenne: arrestato

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

Bari, truffato da broker fantasma: «Ho perso tutto»

Rome

Deputy premier blasts transport minister

Rome, August 6 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told Radio24 on Tuesday that Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli "does not seem to me to be up to the job of managing the infrastructure of a beautiful but difficult country like Italy". League leader Salvini and Toninelli have frequently clashed over the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link. Salvini wants the project to be completed but Toninelli and his 5-Star Movement (M5S) want it ditched on cost and environmental grounds.

