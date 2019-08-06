Police start clearance of leftwing squat in Bologna

Bologna, August 6 - Carabinieri and State police on Tuesday started an operation to clear the Xm24 leftwing squat in Bologna. The 'social centre' is a former market that has been a squat since 2002. The police, some of whom were in riot gear, managed to enter the complex and a bulldozer was used to knock down some barricades. A group of activists protesting against the clearance took to the roof of the building. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini expressed satisfaction at the operation. "Good morning friends. The forces of law and order have been working since dawn to clear the Xm24 social centre in Bologna," League leader Salvini said via Facebook. "Very good, the music has changed: order, legality and democratic BULLDOZERS!".