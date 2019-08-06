Soccer: Nainggolan returns to Cagliari

Rome, August 6 - Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan has rejoined his former side Cagliari on loan from Inter Milan, the clubs have announced. Nainggolan, 31, was one of Inter's big signings last year when he joined them from AS Roma but he had a relatively poor campaign and has been offloaded as he reportedly did not feature in the plans of new coach Antonio Conte. The dynamic midfielder, who has a good eye for goal, played for the Sardinian side from 2010 to 2014.