Explosion in building in Bibione

Toninelli is not up to the job - Salvini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Venice
06 Agosto 2019
Venice, August 6 - An explosion took place early on Tuesday in a building in the Veneto seaside resort of Bibione. There are no reports of serious injuries, although two children are said to have hurt their feet by treading on broken glass after the blast. The two-storey building is composed of four flats that are usually rented out to tourists.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su