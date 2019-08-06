CAR T-cells cancer treatment to be approved soon

Rome, August 5 - The first authorisation for innovative treatment using CAR T-cells for certain types of cancer may soon be granted. The new Board of Director of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) is expected to meet in the coming days and approval for the therapy will be one of the first items on the agenda. The agreement will involved AIFA and CAR T-cell producer Novartis, with the Italian public healthcare service covering the costs on the basis of the effectiveness of the therapy. The accord would see the healthcare service reimbursing the costs of the therapy if it were to prove effective on the individual patients. Otherwise the company will have to pick up the costs.