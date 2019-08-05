2nd man dies after being mowed down on scooter following row

Bergamo, August 5 - A second young man died on Monday after allegedly being deliberately hit by a motorist while travelling on a scooter following a row in a night club at Orio al Serio, near Bergamo, at the weekend. Matteo Ferrari, 18, died of his injuries after his 21-year-old friend Luca Carissimi passed away on Sunday. They were allegedly hit by the car of Matteo Scapin, who is in jail and faces homicide charges. Ferrari's parents gave their consent for his organs to be donated.