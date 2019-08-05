Govt to enter phase 2 with budget for growth - Conte

Rome, August 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told a meeting of trade unions and business representatives on Monday that his government will enter 'phase two' focused on boosting Italy's sluggish growth the 2020 budget law. "We intend to implement phase two with the next budget law to realize a pact for growth and social development based on four pillars," Conte said, according to sources. "These are the protection of social security, active policies for jobs and training, a tax and regulatory framework that is favourable to competitiveness and, finally, support of public and private investment". The premier told the meeting that it was necessary to take action to help families and encourage people to have children. "Families purchasing power has suffered a major contraction," he said. He added that he wanted to cut the tax wedge to "free up resources for workers" with unions asking for measures to increase disposable income.