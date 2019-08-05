Lunedì 05 Agosto 2019 | 18:28

Rome
Govt to enter phase 2 with budget for growth - Conte

Govt to enter phase 2 with budget for growth - Conte

 
Palermo
Boat with 48 migrants lands on Lampedusa

Boat with 48 migrants lands on Lampedusa

 
Rome
Climate crisis: Alps' glaciers have lost 50% of mass- expert

Climate crisis: Alps' glaciers have lost 50% of mass- expert

 
Turin
Soccer: Dybala has Juve medical after Man Utd move collapses

Soccer: Dybala has Juve medical after Man Utd move collapses

 
Rome
Woman held captive, beaten, raped by ex for 3 days

Woman held captive, beaten, raped by ex for 3 days

 
Faenza
Elderly man kills wife with hammer (2)

Elderly man kills wife with hammer (2)

 
Rome
Two doctors attacked over Rome hospital waiting times

Two doctors attacked over Rome hospital waiting times

 
Milan
Press freedom only issue with Salvini son's PwC ride-police

Press freedom only issue with Salvini son's PwC ride-police

 
Rome
Govt won't collapse over TAV motion - Toninelli

Govt won't collapse over TAV motion - Toninelli

 
Catanzaro
Assets seized from Calabria Governor Oliverio

Assets seized from Calabria Governor Oliverio

 
Rome
Corinaldo stampede suspects to be questioned by judge

Corinaldo stampede suspects to be questioned by judge

 

LA CURIOSITA'
Bari, assegnati numeri e maglieAntenucci 7. Il 10 sarà Floriano

Bari, assegnati numeri e maglie, Antenucci 7. Il 10 sarà Floriano

 

LecceLa protesta
Lecce, attivisti No Tap incatenati davanti al Tribunale

Lecce, attivisti No Tap incatenati davanti al Tribunale

 
TarantoControlli
Taranto, sequestrati 3 quintali di cozze esposte ai gas di scarico: una denuncia

Taranto, sequestrati 3 quintali di cozze esposte ai gas di scarico: una denuncia

 
FoggiaNella notte
Foggia, incendiata auto consigliere M5S

Foggia, incendiata auto consigliere M5S

 
BariA Cala S.Andrea
Molfetta, tre bagnanti in difficoltà salvati dalla Guardia Costiera

Molfetta, tre bagnanti in difficoltà salvati dalla Guardia Costiera

 
BrindisiL'operazione
Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

 
PotenzaDi Rionero in Vulture
Tumori rimossi con un robot: nell'équipe anche un medico lucano

Tumori rimossi con un robot: nell'équipe anche un medico lucano

 
BatNel nordbarese
Canosa, difende il fratello derubato, 25enne picchiato a sangue dal branco

Canosa, difende il fratello derubato, 25enne picchiato a sangue dal branco

 
MateraA Macchia di Ferrandina (Mt)
Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: un morto e 3 feriti

Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: 2 morti e 3 feriti

 

Monopoli, carambola tra 4 auto: muore mamma di 36 anni, ferita la figlia

Monopoli, carambola tra 4 auto: muore mamma di 36 anni, ferita la figlia

Lavello, si lancia da aereo ma il paracadute non si apre: morto 46enne

Lavello, si lancia da aereo ma paracadute non si apre: morto 46enne barese

Lama, sbatte la testa contro guardrail: muore motociclista 33enne

Lama, sbatte la testa contro guardrail: muore motociclista 33enne

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

Cerignola, tenta di stuprare per strada una donna e la figlia minorenne: arrestato

Cerignola, tenta di stuprare per strada donna e figlia minorenne: arrestato

Rome

Govt to enter phase 2 with budget for growth - Conte

Premier meets unions and business representatives

Govt to enter phase 2 with budget for growth - Conte

Rome, August 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told a meeting of trade unions and business representatives on Monday that his government will enter 'phase two' focused on boosting Italy's sluggish growth the 2020 budget law. "We intend to implement phase two with the next budget law to realize a pact for growth and social development based on four pillars," Conte said, according to sources. "These are the protection of social security, active policies for jobs and training, a tax and regulatory framework that is favourable to competitiveness and, finally, support of public and private investment". The premier told the meeting that it was necessary to take action to help families and encourage people to have children. "Families purchasing power has suffered a major contraction," he said. He added that he wanted to cut the tax wedge to "free up resources for workers" with unions asking for measures to increase disposable income.

