Climate crisis: Alps' glaciers have lost 50% of mass- expert

Rome, August 5 - Renato Colucci, a glaciologist with Italian National Research Council CNR, sounded the alarm on Monday about the impact the climate crisis is having on the Alps' glaciers. "Over the last 100 years, the glaciers of the Alps have lost 50% of their mass," Colucci told ANSA. "Of this 50%, 70% has disappeared over the last 30 years. "The Alpine glaciers are shrinking at a rate that is unprecedented for thousands of years. "The glaciers of the Alps under (an altitude) of 3,500 metres are set to disappear in 20 to 30 years. "The average temperatures of the last 15 years do not allow those under this level to survive. "Core samples taken on glaciers in Greenland and the Antarctic tells us that carbon dioxide in the atmosphere increased 100 times more quickly over the last century than at any other period in the last 800,000 years. "And the responsibility for it can be down to mankind".