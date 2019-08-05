Lunedì 05 Agosto 2019 | 18:29

Rome
Govt to enter phase 2 with budget for growth - Conte

Palermo
Boat with 48 migrants lands on Lampedusa

Rome
Climate crisis: Alps' glaciers have lost 50% of mass- expert

Turin
Soccer: Dybala has Juve medical after Man Utd move collapses

Rome
Woman held captive, beaten, raped by ex for 3 days

Faenza
Elderly man kills wife with hammer (2)

Rome
Two doctors attacked over Rome hospital waiting times

Milan
Press freedom only issue with Salvini son's PwC ride-police

Rome
Govt won't collapse over TAV motion - Toninelli

Catanzaro
Assets seized from Calabria Governor Oliverio

Rome
Corinaldo stampede suspects to be questioned by judge

Bari, assegnati numeri e maglieAntenucci 7. Il 10 sarà Floriano

LecceLa protesta
Lecce, attivisti No Tap incatenati davanti al Tribunale

TarantoControlli
Taranto, sequestrati 3 quintali di cozze esposte ai gas di scarico: una denuncia

FoggiaNella notte
Foggia, incendiata auto consigliere M5S

BariA Cala S.Andrea
Molfetta, tre bagnanti in difficoltà salvati dalla Guardia Costiera

BrindisiL'operazione
Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

PotenzaDi Rionero in Vulture
Tumori rimossi con un robot: nell'équipe anche un medico lucano

BatNel nordbarese
Canosa, difende il fratello derubato, 25enne picchiato a sangue dal branco

MateraA Macchia di Ferrandina (Mt)
Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: un morto e 3 feriti

Monopoli, carambola tra 4 auto: muore mamma di 36 anni, ferita la figlia

Lavello, si lancia da aereo ma il paracadute non si apre: morto 46enne

Lama, sbatte la testa contro guardrail: muore motociclista 33enne

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

Cerignola, tenta di stuprare per strada una donna e la figlia minorenne: arrestato

Rome

Climate crisis: Alps' glaciers have lost 50% of mass- expert

Range will have no glaciers under 3,500m in 20-30 yrs- Colucci

Rome, August 5 - Renato Colucci, a glaciologist with Italian National Research Council CNR, sounded the alarm on Monday about the impact the climate crisis is having on the Alps' glaciers. "Over the last 100 years, the glaciers of the Alps have lost 50% of their mass," Colucci told ANSA. "Of this 50%, 70% has disappeared over the last 30 years. "The Alpine glaciers are shrinking at a rate that is unprecedented for thousands of years. "The glaciers of the Alps under (an altitude) of 3,500 metres are set to disappear in 20 to 30 years. "The average temperatures of the last 15 years do not allow those under this level to survive. "Core samples taken on glaciers in Greenland and the Antarctic tells us that carbon dioxide in the atmosphere increased 100 times more quickly over the last century than at any other period in the last 800,000 years. "And the responsibility for it can be down to mankind".

