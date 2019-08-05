Boat with 48 migrants lands on Lampedusa

Palermo, August 5 - A boat carrying 48 migrants, including 27 women, three of whom are pregnant, and six minors, arrived on its own steam on the island of Lampedusa on Monday. According to statements gathered by Mediterranean Hope - a program for refugees and migrants run by the Federation of Evangelical Churches - the migrants had traveled for two days after having left from Libya. During the journey, an unspecified number of people reportedly fell into the sea, including a 5-month-old baby and a 30-year-old man. photo: a file image of a group of rescued migrants.