Soccer: Dybala has Juve medical after Man Utd move collapses
Turin
05 Agosto 2019
Turin, August 5 - Paulo Dybala returned to Juventus and had his medical with the Turin giants on Monday, reportedly after deciding not to go through with a move to Manchester United. The Serie A champions were reportedly trying to swap the Argentina forward for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. Inter Milan are reportedly trying to sign Lukaku too.
