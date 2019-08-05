Lunedì 05 Agosto 2019 | 16:43

Turin
Soccer: Dybala has Juve medical after Man Utd move collapses

Rome
Woman held captive, beaten, raped by ex for 3 days

Faenza
Elderly man kills wife with hammer (2)

Rome
Two doctors attacked over Rome hospital waiting times

Milan
Press freedom only issue with Salvini son's PwC ride-police

Rome
Govt won't collapse over TAV motion - Toninelli

Catanzaro
Assets seized from Calabria Governor Oliverio

Rome
Corinaldo stampede suspects to be questioned by judge

Rome
ISTAT sees upturn in Italy's economic outlook

Genoa
15 mn in assets seized in 'Ndrangheta case

Milan

Bari, assegnati numeri e maglieAntenucci 7. Il 10 sarà Floriano

TarantoControlli
Taranto, sequestrati 3 quintali di cozze esposte ai gas di scarico: una denuncia

FoggiaNella notte
Foggia, incendiata auto consigliere M5S

BariA Cala S.Andrea
Molfetta, tre bagnanti in difficoltà salvati dalla Guardia Costiera

BrindisiL'operazione
Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

LecceTropicalizzazione
Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

PotenzaDi Rionero in Vulture
Tumori rimossi con un robot: nell'équipe anche un medico lucano

BatNel nordbarese
Canosa, difende il fratello derubato, 25enne picchiato a sangue dal branco

MateraA Macchia di Ferrandina (Mt)
Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: un morto e 3 feriti

Monopoli, carambola tra 4 auto: muore mamma di 36 anni, ferita la figlia

Lavello, si lancia da aereo ma il paracadute non si apre: morto 46enne

Lama, sbatte la testa contro guardrail: muore motociclista 33enne

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

Nardò, nel Mar Jonio spunta il pesce tropicale «dentone»

Turin

Turin giants were reportedly trying to swap Argentine for Lukaku

Turin, August 5 - Paulo Dybala returned to Juventus and had his medical with the Turin giants on Monday, reportedly after deciding not to go through with a move to Manchester United. The Serie A champions were reportedly trying to swap the Argentina forward for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. Inter Milan are reportedly trying to sign Lukaku too.

