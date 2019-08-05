Woman held captive, beaten, raped by ex for 3 days

Rome, August 5 - A 28-year-old woman managed to escape by throwing herself out of a moving car after being held captive for three days and repeatedly raped and beaten by her ex boyfriend, sources said on Monday. The man, a 30-year-old Albanian national with a criminal record, was tracked down by police in Foligno, near Perugia, and arrested. The woman, the mother of two children, was kidnapped last Wednesday and held captive until her dramatic escape on Friday during a journey to Rome. After getting away, she tried to hide at the Castel Romano shopping centre but her ex found her and tried to get her back into the car, punching and slapping her, according to the sources. However, some passers-by and security guards saw what was happening and intervened. The woman received treatment and had numerous signs of the violence she had suffered on her body. She is now being looked after by her parents. The man is in Spoleto jail.