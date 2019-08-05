Elderly man kills wife with hammer (2)

Soccer: Dybala has Juve medical after Man Utd move collapses
Faenza
05 Agosto 2019
Faenza, August 5 - A 79-year-old woman died of her injuries in hospital on Monday after her 87-year-old husband attacked her with a hammer in Faenza, near Ravenna, sources said. The couple's daughter raised the alarm. She reportedly stopped the man, who faces homicide charges, from harming himself.
