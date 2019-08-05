Two doctors attacked over Rome hospital waiting times

Rome, August 5 - Two doctors were attacked in separate assaults on Sunday sparked by long waiting times at the emergency room of Rome's Umberto I hospital, Carabinieri police said on Monday after intervening in both cases. One of the victims was a woman doctor. The alleged assailants have been reported to prosecutors. They are a 36-year-old homeless man and a 23-year-old woman from Genzano, near Rome, the sources. They are both unemployed and have criminal records.