Milan
Press freedom only issue with Salvini son's PwC ride-police

Rome
Govt won't collapse over TAV motion - Toninelli

Catanzaro
Assets seized from Calabria Governor Oliverio

Rome
Corinaldo stampede suspects to be questioned by judge

Rome
ISTAT sees upturn in Italy's economic outlook

Genoa
15 mn in assets seized in 'Ndrangheta case

Milan

Reggio Calabria
Cops arrest fugitive 'Ndrangheta boss Domenico Crea

Turin
Ferrari to present two new models in September - Camilleri

Rome
Elder's father has second meeting with jailed son

Rome
Von der Leyen meeting was good says Conte

Il Bari ha rialzato la testadopo un anno dal fallimento

FoggiaNella notte
Foggia, incendiata auto consigliere M5S

BariA Cala S.Andrea
Molfetta, tre bagnanti in difficoltà salvati dalla Guardia Costiera

BrindisiL'operazione
Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

LecceTropicalizzazione
Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

TarantoNel Tarantino
Maruggio, smascherato falso cieco: truffa da 150mila euro

PotenzaDi Rionero in Vulture
Tumori rimossi con un robot: nell'équipe anche un medico lucano

BatNel nordbarese
Canosa, difende il fratello derubato, 25enne picchiato a sangue dal branco

MateraA Macchia di Ferrandina (Mt)
Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: un morto e 3 feriti

Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: 2 morti e 3 feriti

 

Milan

Gabrielli looking into whether reporter's freedom was hindered

Milan, August 5 - Italian Chief of Police Franco Gabrielli said Monday that the only real issue about the furore caused by Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's son recently taking a ride on a police personal watercrafts (PWC) was whether press freedom had been hindered. The reporter from daily newspaper La Repubblica who filmed the boy taking ride with a police officer at the Milano Marittima resort on the Adriatic said he was confronted by men who said they were cops and tried to stop him. It is not clear whether they really were police. "The only thing in the case that I'm interested in, and I am looking at, is whether there was a limitation on the freedom to report and inform," Gabrielli said. Salvini has admitted to making "a dad's mistake" for getting the cop to give the boy a ride, sparking controversy about the use of State resources. But he also reacted angrily when he was asked a question by the La Repubblica reporter at a news conference last week. "Go and film children, you are specialised, seeing as you like it so much," Salvini said. "Children should be left out of political rows. Attack me but leave my son alone". Gabrielli said that he thought the case had been "blown out of a proportion a little. "I can show you dozens of images of kids using our vehicles," he said. When asked about Gabrielli's comments, League leader Salvini said Monday that "I don't see risks for press freedom in Italy to be honest". "There are investigations, let's wait for them," he said. "They should leave children out of it and take it up with me".

