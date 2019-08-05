Press freedom only issue with Salvini son's PwC ride-police

Milan, August 5 - Italian Chief of Police Franco Gabrielli said Monday that the only real issue about the furore caused by Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's son recently taking a ride on a police personal watercrafts (PWC) was whether press freedom had been hindered. The reporter from daily newspaper La Repubblica who filmed the boy taking ride with a police officer at the Milano Marittima resort on the Adriatic said he was confronted by men who said they were cops and tried to stop him. It is not clear whether they really were police. "The only thing in the case that I'm interested in, and I am looking at, is whether there was a limitation on the freedom to report and inform," Gabrielli said. Salvini has admitted to making "a dad's mistake" for getting the cop to give the boy a ride, sparking controversy about the use of State resources. But he also reacted angrily when he was asked a question by the La Repubblica reporter at a news conference last week. "Go and film children, you are specialised, seeing as you like it so much," Salvini said. "Children should be left out of political rows. Attack me but leave my son alone". Gabrielli said that he thought the case had been "blown out of a proportion a little. "I can show you dozens of images of kids using our vehicles," he said. When asked about Gabrielli's comments, League leader Salvini said Monday that "I don't see risks for press freedom in Italy to be honest". "There are investigations, let's wait for them," he said. "They should leave children out of it and take it up with me".