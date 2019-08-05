Govt won't collapse over TAV motion - Toninelli

Rome, August 5 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danio Toninelli said Monday that the motion his 5-Star Movement is presenting to stop the controversial TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link project will not cause the government to collapse. "The motion (seeks to) bind parliament, not the government," Toninelli on the fringes of the presentation of the extension of Milan's Rogoredo station. "That's why it won't collapse. "Parliament is the place where the agreement (for the TAV) was approved and parliament will decide". The M5S has long been against the project on cost and environmental grounds but League leader Matteo Salvini, who is also deputy premier as well as Interior Minister, has come out strongly in favour of the project. Premier Giuseppe Conte recently said it should be completed too, arguing it would cost more to abandon the project than complete it.