Milan
Press freedom only issue with Salvini son's PwC ride-police

Rome
Govt won't collapse over TAV motion - Toninelli

Catanzaro
Assets seized from Calabria Governor Oliverio

Rome
Corinaldo stampede suspects to be questioned by judge

Rome
ISTAT sees upturn in Italy's economic outlook

Genoa
15 mn in assets seized in 'Ndrangheta case

Milan

Reggio Calabria
Cops arrest fugitive 'Ndrangheta boss Domenico Crea

Turin
Ferrari to present two new models in September - Camilleri

Rome
Elder's father has second meeting with jailed son

Rome
Von der Leyen meeting was good says Conte

Il Bari ha rialzato la testadopo un anno dal fallimento

FoggiaNella notte
Foggia, incendiata auto consigliere M5S

BariA Cala S.Andrea
Molfetta, tre bagnanti in difficoltà salvati dalla Guardia Costiera

BrindisiL'operazione
Fasano, spari contro la casa e 3 auto bruciate: fermate 4 persone

LecceTropicalizzazione
Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

TarantoNel Tarantino
Maruggio, smascherato falso cieco: truffa da 150mila euro

PotenzaDi Rionero in Vulture
Tumori rimossi con un robot: nell'équipe anche un medico lucano

BatNel nordbarese
Canosa, difende il fratello derubato, 25enne picchiato a sangue dal branco

MateraA Macchia di Ferrandina (Mt)
Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: un morto e 3 feriti

Monopoli, carambola tra 4 auto: muore mamma di 36 anni, ferita la figlia

Lavello, si lancia da aereo ma il paracadute non si apre: morto 46enne

Lama, sbatte la testa contro guardrail: muore motociclista 33enne

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

Nardò, nel Mar Jonio spunta il pesce tropicale «dentone»

Rome

Govt won't collapse over TAV motion - Toninelli

M%S remains against Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link

Govt won't collapse over TAV motion - Toninelli

Rome, August 5 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danio Toninelli said Monday that the motion his 5-Star Movement is presenting to stop the controversial TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link project will not cause the government to collapse. "The motion (seeks to) bind parliament, not the government," Toninelli on the fringes of the presentation of the extension of Milan's Rogoredo station. "That's why it won't collapse. "Parliament is the place where the agreement (for the TAV) was approved and parliament will decide". The M5S has long been against the project on cost and environmental grounds but League leader Matteo Salvini, who is also deputy premier as well as Interior Minister, has come out strongly in favour of the project. Premier Giuseppe Conte recently said it should be completed too, arguing it would cost more to abandon the project than complete it.

