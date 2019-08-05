Corinaldo stampede suspects to be questioned by judge

(Refiles, with right take number). Rome, August 5 - Seven suspected gang members arrested in connection with a stampede that killed six people in the night between December 7 and 8 last year at a nightclub in Corinaldo will be questioned by a preliminary investigations judge (GIP) on Monday and Tuesday. The suspects include six people in their early 20s from the area of Modena who face charges of involuntary manslaughter and a man accused of receiving the stolen goods in Castelfranco Emilia. The suspects allegedly used pepper spray at the nightclub in Corinaldo, near Ancona, to take advantage of the disruption and steal valuables, causing the deadly stampede, prosecutors investigating the case said. The alleged gang members are suspected of carrying out a series of robberies at concerts and night clubs where they also allegedly used pepper spray, investigators said. In Corinaldo, the irritating substance sprayed at the Lanterna Azzurra disco ahead of a concert by trapper Sfera Ebbasta triggered a mad rush by the crowd to escape. Five teens and a mother who had accompanied her young daughter to the concert died in the crush of concertgoers, which also caused a railing atop a cement ramp outside an exit to collapse.