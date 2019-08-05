Assets seized from Calabria Governor Oliverio

Catanzaro, August 5 - Catanzaro finance police on Monday executed a warrant for the preventative seizure of 95,475 euros from Calabria Governor Mario Oliverio and another individual, Mauro Luchetti, sources said. Both men are under investigation for alleged misappropriation, the sources said. The case regards the use of over 95,000 euros of public money to promote tourism in Calabria via a journalism event in the central city of Spoleto in July 2018. Luchetti is the legal representative of Rome-based communications and event-organization agency Hdrà. Oliverio is a member of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).