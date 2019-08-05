Lunedì 05 Agosto 2019 | 12:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Catanzaro
Assets seized from Calabria Governor Oliverio

Assets seized from Calabria Governor Oliverio

 
Rome
Corinaldo stampede suspects to be questioned by judge

Corinaldo stampede suspects to be questioned by judge

 
Rome
ISTAT sees upturn in Italy's economic outlook

ISTAT sees upturn in Italy's economic outlook

 
Genoa
15 mn in assets seized in 'Ndrangheta case

15 mn in assets seized in 'Ndrangheta case

 
Milan

Soccer: Milan sign Portuguse forward Rafael Leão

 
Reggio Calabria
Cops arrest fugitive 'Ndrangheta boss Domenico Crea

Cops arrest fugitive 'Ndrangheta boss Domenico Crea

 
Turin
Ferrari to present two new models in September - Camilleri

Ferrari to present two new models in September - Camilleri

 
Rome
Elder's father has second meeting with jailed son

Elder's father has second meeting with jailed son

 
Rome
Von der Leyen meeting was good says Conte

Von der Leyen meeting was good says Conte

 
Bologna
Italy marks 39th anniversary of Bologna station bombing

Italy marks 39th anniversary of Bologna station bombing

 
Rome
Open Arms rescues 69 migrants as Mare Jonio ship released

Open Arms rescues 69 migrants as Mare Jonio ship released

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
Il Bari ha rialzato la testadopo un anno dal fallimento

Il Bari ha rialzato la testa dopo un anno dal fallimento

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariEx sostituto procuratore Bari
Annullata nomina Ginefra a capo Procura Larino

Annullata nomina Ginefra a capo Procura Larino

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Borgo Mezzanone, minaccia passanti con coltelli da cucina: arrestato 19enne

Borgo Mezzanone, minaccia passanti con coltelli da cucina: arrestato 19enne

 
LecceTropicalizzazione
Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

Granchio azzurro: scatta l'allarme sulle spiagge salentine

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Maruggio, smascherato falso cieco: truffa da 150mila euro

Maruggio, smascherato falso cieco: truffa da 150mila euro

 
PotenzaDi Rionero in Vulture
Tumori rimossi con un robot: nell'équipe anche un medico lucano

Tumori rimossi con un robot: nell'équipe anche un medico lucano

 
BatNel nordbarese
Canosa, difende il fratello derubato, 25enne picchiato a sangue dal branco

Canosa, difende il fratello derubato, 25enne picchiato a sangue dal branco

 
BrindisiDai carabinieri
Fasano, spari contro casa di un pregiudicato: fermati in 4

Fasano, spari contro casa di un pregiudicato: fermati in 4

 
MateraA Macchia di Ferrandina (Mt)
Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: un morto e 3 feriti

Scontro tra due auto sulla Basentana: 2 morti e 3 feriti

 

i più letti

Monopoli, carambola tra 4 auto: muore mamma di 36 anni, ferita la figlia

Monopoli, carambola tra 4 auto: muore mamma di 36 anni, ferita la figlia

Lavello, si lancia da aereo ma il paracadute non si apre: morto 46enne

Lavello, si lancia da aereo ma paracadute non si apre: morto 46enne barese

Lama, sbatte la testa contro guardrail: muore motociclista 33enne

Lama, sbatte la testa contro guardrail: muore motociclista 33enne

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

«La Basilicata rischia di sparire»: parla il direttore della Svimez

Nardò, nel Mar Jonio spunta il pesce tropicale «dentone»

Nardò, nel Mar Jonio spunta il pesce tropicale «dentone»

Rome

ISTAT sees upturn in Italy's economic outlook

Statistics agency says consumer, business confidence is up

ISTAT sees upturn in Italy's economic outlook

Rome, August 5 - ISTAT said that it saw a slight improvement in the outlook in its monthly report on the Italian economy on Monday. "In July, the consumer confidence index showed a strong broad based improvement and also the business confidence improved in all sectors but manufacturing," the national statistics agency said. "The leading indicator interrupted its decreasing trend, suggesting that Italian economy will improve marginally in the coming months". The report on the economic situation, which has struck a mildly pessimistic tone in recent months, noted that Italy's GDP was flat in second quarter of 2019 with respect to the first. It said the economic situation in Italy was not helped by the international climate. "Perspectives for international trade remain negative due to persistent trade tensions and decelerating economic activity in China," ISTAT said. The report said the domestic front had both negative and positive signs. "In June, the seasonally adjusted industrial production index declined marginally compared with the previous month after the strong increase of May," it said. "In the labour market, after the growth observed in the previous months, in June the estimate of employed people remained stable but the unemployment rate decreased to its lowest value since January 2012. However, the gap with the euro area average remained unchanged. "Last month, inflation continued to decelerate, driven by the energy component. The negative gap with the average inflation of the euro area and the main European partners widened further".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati