ISTAT sees upturn in Italy's economic outlook

Rome, August 5 - ISTAT said that it saw a slight improvement in the outlook in its monthly report on the Italian economy on Monday. "In July, the consumer confidence index showed a strong broad based improvement and also the business confidence improved in all sectors but manufacturing," the national statistics agency said. "The leading indicator interrupted its decreasing trend, suggesting that Italian economy will improve marginally in the coming months". The report on the economic situation, which has struck a mildly pessimistic tone in recent months, noted that Italy's GDP was flat in second quarter of 2019 with respect to the first. It said the economic situation in Italy was not helped by the international climate. "Perspectives for international trade remain negative due to persistent trade tensions and decelerating economic activity in China," ISTAT said. The report said the domestic front had both negative and positive signs. "In June, the seasonally adjusted industrial production index declined marginally compared with the previous month after the strong increase of May," it said. "In the labour market, after the growth observed in the previous months, in June the estimate of employed people remained stable but the unemployment rate decreased to its lowest value since January 2012. However, the gap with the euro area average remained unchanged. "Last month, inflation continued to decelerate, driven by the energy component. The negative gap with the average inflation of the euro area and the main European partners widened further".