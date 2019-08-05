15 mn in assets seized in 'Ndrangheta case

Genoa, August 5 - Around 15 million euros worth of assets have been seized from individuals in relation to the 2016 Alchemia investigation into the Raso-Gullace-Albanese and the Parrello-Gagliostro 'Ndrangheta clans, sources said on Monday. The assets were seized from Carmelo Gullace, his wife Giulia Fazzari, Orlando Sofio, and Marianna Grutteria, the sources said. Over 40 people were implicated in the Alchemia probe for allegedly being members, or linked to, the clans of the Calabrian mafia, which has expanded from its base in the south to other parts of Italy and beyond. The suspects are accused of felonies ranging from mafia association and external involvement in mafia association to corruption and false ownership declarations regarding assets and companies. Genoa anti-mafia investigators, working in coordination with the Reggio Calabria anti-mafia unit, impounded current accounts, bank deposits, properties and seven companies in the provinces of Savona, Alessandria and Reggio Calabria.