Cops arrest fugitive 'Ndrangheta boss Domenico Crea

Reggio Calabria, August 2 - Police on Friday arrested fugitive Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia boss Domenico Crea, 37, head of the Rizziconi clan. Crea has been wanted since 2015, after he was convicted for mafia association and extortion and sentenced to 15 years in prison. In subsequent years he was hit with additional charges for mafia association and extortion and was definitively sentenced to 21 years in prison.