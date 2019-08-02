Venerdì 02 Agosto 2019 | 17:19

Reggio Calabria
Cops arrest fugitive 'Ndrangheta boss Domenico Crea

Turin
Ferrari to present two new models in September - Camilleri

Rome
Elder's father has second meeting with jailed son

Rome
Von der Leyen meeting was good says Conte

Bologna
Italy marks 39th anniversary of Bologna station bombing

Rome
Open Arms rescues 69 migrants as Mare Jonio ship released

Rome
Von der Leyen tells Conte she wants new pact on immigration

Rome
Salvini under fire for 'nasty gypsy' jibe

Rome
Open Arms rescues 69 more migrants

Rome
EU must move closer to citizens -Conte to tell von der Leyen

Rome
EU must move closer to citizens - Conte

Il Bari ha rialzato la testadopo un anno dal fallimento

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, ghanese ucciso in un agguato 4 mesi fa: domani i funerali

BariOmissione di soccorso
Bari, investe una 74enne e scappa via: 82enne si pente e si autodenuncia

TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, sequestrati 3 quintali di cozze di dubbia provenienza, pronte per finire sulle tavole: 2 denunce

BrindisiDalla polizia
Brindisi, 400 piante di marijuana coltivate in un campo: arrestato gestore

MateraNel Materano
Policoro: furbetto del cartellino, si assentava per sostituire il parente nel servizio civile

PotenzaI nodi della regione
Basilicata, paradosso del personale regionale: decreti ingiuntivi per essere pagato

LecceIntervento dei Cc
Otranto., scempio nel centro storico: sigilli al gazebo abusivo promozionale

BatCinema
Paola Bernardini, la regista barlettana trapiantata a New York

Luca Parmitano fotografa la Puglia dallo spazio: lo scatto è virale

Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i fratelli Ferri: «Ci chiesero 4mln per fermare indagini»

Acquaviva, ucciso a coltellate dopo una lite. Una donna in caserma

Assenteismo ospedale Monopoli: torna libero un altro primario

Giustizia svenduta, il re del grano: «mi chiesero un milione per uscire dal carcere»

Reggio Calabria

Wanted for four years, has 21-year prison sentence to serve

Reggio Calabria, August 2 - Police on Friday arrested fugitive Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia boss Domenico Crea, 37, head of the Rizziconi clan. Crea has been wanted since 2015, after he was convicted for mafia association and extortion and sentenced to 15 years in prison. In subsequent years he was hit with additional charges for mafia association and extortion and was definitively sentenced to 21 years in prison.

