Elder's father has second meeting with jailed son

Rome, August 2 - The father of Finnegan Lee Elder, the 19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Carabiniere police officer Mario Cerciello Rega in Rome last week, on Friday visited his son at Rome's Regina Coeli prison for the second time. He first met with his son in prison on Thursday. Police said Finnegan Lee Elder has confessed to stabbing Cerciello Rega while his friend, Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, assaulted the slain officer's partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong. Elder's defense attorney Craig Peters spoke about the case to an ABC affiliate in the San Francisco Bay Area, where both of the boys are from. "We need to get some answers to some questions that we don't feel are getting asked in the media right now about this investigation," Peters said.