Von der Leyen meeting was good says Conte

Cops arrest fugitive 'Ndrangheta boss Domenico Crea
Rome
02 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 2 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said that his bilateral meeting with European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen in Rome on Friday went well. "(I had) a first, fruitful meeting with President-elect Ursula von der Leyen," Conte said via Twitter. "Growth, labour, southern Italy, environment, migration: issues for a Europe that is closer to the citizens". Von der Leyen agreed that the encounter was positive. "Great exchange with @GiuseppeConteIT, Prime Minister of Italy, about competitiveness, migration, economic growth, innovation & jobs, especially for regions where support is required to catch up," she tweeted. "The EU needs Italy and the spirit of Alcide De Gasperi!".
