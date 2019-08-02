Venerdì 02 Agosto 2019 | 15:43

Rome
Open Arms rescues 69 migrants as Mare Jonio ship released

Open Arms rescues 69 migrants as Mare Jonio ship released

 
Rome
Von der Leyen tells Conte she wants new pact on immigration

Von der Leyen tells Conte she wants new pact on immigration

 
Rome
Salvini under fire for 'nasty gypsy' jibe

Salvini under fire for 'nasty gypsy' jibe

 
Rome
Open Arms rescues 69 more migrants

Open Arms rescues 69 more migrants

 
Rome
EU must move closer to citizens -Conte to tell von der Leyen

EU must move closer to citizens -Conte to tell von der Leyen

 
Rome
EU must move closer to citizens - Conte

EU must move closer to citizens - Conte

 
Rome
Early elections if budget isn't 'courageous' says Salvini

Early elections if budget isn't 'courageous' says Salvini

 
Rome
Retail sales up 1.9% in June, biggest increase since 2017

Retail sales up 1.9% in June, biggest increase since 2017

 
Rome
Industrial production down again says ISTAT

Industrial production down again says ISTAT

 
Milan
Milan bourse loses over 2%, spread up to 210

Milan bourse loses over 2%, spread up to 210

 
Rome
Berlusconi's FI in turmoil after parting company with Toti

Berlusconi's FI in turmoil after parting company with Toti

 

IL TRIANGOLARE
Bari, Salernitana e Regginastasera la vera festa del Sud

Bari, Salernitana e Reggina: stasera la vera festa del Sud

 

BariOmissione di soccorso
Bari, investe una 74enne e scappa via: 82enne si pente e si autodenuncia

Bari, investe una 74enne e scappa via: 82enne si pente e si autodenuncia

 
FoggiaIl caso nel Foggiano
San Severo, donna non affitta la casa a omosessuale: la rabbia di Arcigay

San Severo, donna non affitta la casa a omosessuale: la rabbia di Arcigay

 
TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, sequestrati 3 quintali di cozze di dubbia provenienza, pronte per finire sulle tavole: 2 denunce

Taranto, sequestrati 3 quintali di cozze di dubbia provenienza: 2 denunce

 
BrindisiDalla polizia
Brindisi, 400 piante di marijuana coltivate in un campo: arrestato gestore

Brindisi, 400 piante di marijuana coltivate in un campo: arrestato gestore

 
MateraNel Materano
Policoro: furbetto del cartellino, si assentava per sostituire il parente nel servizio civile

Policoro: furbetto del cartellino, si assentava per sostituire il parente nel servizio civile

 
PotenzaI nodi della regione
Basilicata, paradosso del personale regionale: decreti ingiuntivi per essere pagato

Basilicata, paradosso del personale regionale: decreti ingiuntivi per essere pagato

 
LecceIntervento dei Cc
Otranto., scempio nel centro storico: sigilli al gazebo abusivo promozionale

Otranto, scempio nel centro storico: sigilli al gazebo abusivo promozionale

 
BatCinema
Paola Bernardini, la regista barlettana trapiantata a New York

Paola Bernardini, la regista barlettana trapiantata a New York

 

Rome

Open Arms rescues 69 migrants as Mare Jonio ship released

NGO ships challenging Salvini's 'closed ports' policy

Open Arms rescues 69 migrants as Mare Jonio ship released

Rome, August 2 - The Open Arms NGO said Friday that one its ships saved 69 people in the Mediterranean overnight and it called for the vessel to be assigned a port of safety. It said that, after rescuing 55 people in Thursday, its vessel now has 124 people in board. The NGO said via Twitter that the people it picked up had "clear signs of the torture they suffered in Libya". It said the people on board included two children and two pregnant women, one of whom was nine months in and having contractions. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has spearheaded the government's tough stance of refusing access to Italy's ports to NGO-run ships that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean. This has led to a series of standoffs with vessels that have sought to defy this policy. This week Salvini and other ministers signed an order banning another NGO rescue ship, Alan Kurdi, from entering Italian waters after picking up 40 migrants off Libya on Wednesday. The Mediterranea Saving Humans NGO, meanwhile, said Friday that its migrant search-and-rescue ship, the Mare Jonio, has been released from seizure by prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Agrigento. "We are already getting ready to go back to sea as soon as possible," it said via Twitter. The ship was impounded after it rescued a group of 30 migrants from a dinghy in difficulty in international waters in May.

