Venerdì 02 Agosto 2019 | 15:45

Rome
Open Arms rescues 69 migrants as Mare Jonio ship released

Rome
Von der Leyen tells Conte she wants new pact on immigration

Rome
Salvini under fire for 'nasty gypsy' jibe

Rome
Open Arms rescues 69 more migrants

Rome
EU must move closer to citizens -Conte to tell von der Leyen

Rome
EU must move closer to citizens - Conte

Rome
Early elections if budget isn't 'courageous' says Salvini

Rome
Retail sales up 1.9% in June, biggest increase since 2017

Rome
Industrial production down again says ISTAT

Milan
Milan bourse loses over 2%, spread up to 210

Rome
Berlusconi's FI in turmoil after parting company with Toti

Bari, Salernitana e Regginastasera la vera festa del Sud

BariOmissione di soccorso
Bari, investe una 74enne e scappa via: 82enne si pente e si autodenuncia

FoggiaIl caso nel Foggiano
San Severo, donna non affitta la casa a omosessuale: la rabbia di Arcigay

TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, sequestrati 3 quintali di cozze di dubbia provenienza, pronte per finire sulle tavole: 2 denunce

BrindisiDalla polizia
Brindisi, 400 piante di marijuana coltivate in un campo: arrestato gestore

MateraNel Materano
Policoro: furbetto del cartellino, si assentava per sostituire il parente nel servizio civile

PotenzaI nodi della regione
Basilicata, paradosso del personale regionale: decreti ingiuntivi per essere pagato

LecceIntervento dei Cc
Otranto., scempio nel centro storico: sigilli al gazebo abusivo promozionale

BatCinema
Paola Bernardini, la regista barlettana trapiantata a New York

Luca Parmitano fotografa la Puglia dallo spazio: lo scatto è virale

Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i fratelli Ferri: «Ci chiesero 4mln per fermare indagini»

Acquaviva, ucciso a coltellate dopo una lite. Una donna in caserma

Assenteismo ospedale Monopoli: torna libero un altro primario

Giustizia svenduta, il re del grano: «mi chiesero un milione per uscire dal carcere»

Rome

The problem should be that I got a death threat says minister

Rome, August 1 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has come under fire for calling a woman a "nasty gypsy" (zingaraccia) after she said he should "get a bullet". He also warned the woman, who he said lived in an illegal Roma comp in Milan, that a "bulldozer" was on its way. Salvini has pledged to shut down all of Italy's illegal Roma camps. The comments caused uproar from the centre-left opposition. But the minister hit back, saying he was astounded that his choice of words were what caused a furore and not the fact they he had got a "death threat". On Friday Noemi Di Segni, the president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities (UCEI), criticised "the irresponsibility of those who, at the highest institutional levels, continue to blow on the fire of horrendous prejudices. "At the moment we are remembering Porajmos Romani genocide, when thousands of Roma and Sinti people were massacred in Nazi death camps," Di Segni said. "It is something that still has a lot to teach us". Salvini was also criticised from some quarters for taking a swipe at the reporter who recorded his son taking ride with a police officer on one of the force's personal watercrafts (PWC) at the Milano Marittima resort on the Adriatic. "Go and film children, you are specialised, seeing as you like it so much," Salvini said when the reporter from daily newspaper La Repubblica asked him as question at a news conference on Thursday. "Children should be left out of political rows. Attack me but leave my son alone". Paola De Micheli, an member of the opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said the League leader's comments were "extremely serious". Salvini has admitted to making "a dad's mistake" for getting the cop to give the boy a ride and sparking controversy about the use of State resources.

