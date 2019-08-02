Venerdì 02 Agosto 2019 | 15:44

Rome

Von der Leyen tells Conte she wants new pact on immigration

Procedures must be effective and human says new EC chief

Von der Leyen tells Conte she wants new pact on immigration

Rome, August 2 - European Commission President election Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that she want to "propose a new pact for migration and asylum" as she meet Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte for a bilateral meeting in Rome. "We need a new solution". "We want our procedures to be effective and efficient but humane too," she said in joint statements before a working lunch with. "It is not an easy job but we have all realised that there are no easy solutions. "It is necessary to review the concept of the sharing out of the burdens. "We know that Italy, Spain and Greece are geographically exposed. "It is fundamentally important to be able to guarantee solidary, but this is not a unilateral process". Von der Leyen said Friday that her "primary political aim is to be overcome divisions. "Divisions between north and south, between east and west, between small countries and big countries," she said. "A united EU needs a strong and prosperous Italy".

