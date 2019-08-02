EU must move closer to citizens - Conte

Rome, August 2 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that the European Union needs to move closer to its citizens as he met new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a working lunch in Rome. He said that during a "exchange of views" with von der Leyen he would "reiterate that we will have to work harder for a Europe that is able to offer adequate, concrete solutions to bring the EU closer to the citizens and combat the risk of a loss of faith".